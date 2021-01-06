Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) to “Buy”

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $204.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.25.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $188.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.09 and a beta of 1.73. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $204.72.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,781,460.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $18,840,840. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

