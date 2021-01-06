Zacks Investment Research Upgrades INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Get INmune Bio alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on INmune Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of INmune Bio stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.54 million, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. INmune Bio has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.19). As a group, equities analysts expect that INmune Bio will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMB. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,578,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in INmune Bio by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INmune Bio (INMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.