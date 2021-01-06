Zacks Investment Research Upgrades First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to “Buy”

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFBC. TheStreet raised First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

FFBC opened at $18.02 on Monday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $161.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47,036 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

