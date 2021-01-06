Zacks Investment Research Upgrades eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) to Hold

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EHTH. BidaskClub cut eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eHealth in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eHealth in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $70.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.25. eHealth has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

