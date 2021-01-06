Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) to Hold

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

CURO has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CURO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

CURO opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10. The company has a market cap of $542.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.99.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 11,689 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $94,330.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,269,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of CURO Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,701 in the last quarter. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CURO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

