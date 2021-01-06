Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) to “Buy”

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $196.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 79,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $527,094.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 0.5% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 971,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cumulus Media by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 351,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 102,632 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 77.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 131,400 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cumulus Radio Station Group and Westwood One. The company offers content through approximately 428 owned-and-operated stations in 87 United States media markets; and approximately 8,000 broadcast radio stations affiliates and various digital channels.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.