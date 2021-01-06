Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Buy

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAWW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of AAWW stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.70. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $69.08.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $134,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,841.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $866,018.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 140,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,307,210.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,908 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

