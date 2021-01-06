Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “Buy”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $82.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.14.

Albany International stock traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.96. 200,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,311. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.80. Albany International has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $79.91.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after acquiring an additional 327,049 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,421,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,457,000 after buying an additional 551,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 952,341 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after buying an additional 36,394 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

