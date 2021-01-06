Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) to Sell

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

CYTK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. 677,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,505. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $41.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $7,757,172.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $101,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,974. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,759,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $232,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,780,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,843,000 after buying an additional 739,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 576,349 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,044,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,913,000 after buying an additional 181,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,672,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

