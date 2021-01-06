Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market cap of $665.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $146,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COLL. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

