Zacks Investment Research Lowers CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) to Sell

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CB Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for Community Bank, a chartered commercial bank. The Bank’s services include personal banking and business banking. It offers checking, loan accounts, individual retirement accounts, wealth management, certificates of deposit, recorder check, business checking accounts, business loans, cash management and re-order check. The Bank offers other services, including merchant services, financial and wealth management, wire transfers, credit card, ATM, and online banking services. It serves business owners, non-profit groups, government agencies, school administrators, and individual personal account holders in Pennsylvania. CB Financial Services, Inc. is based in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania. “

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $19.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $104.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.20.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 15.62% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. 27.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.