Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Strong Sell

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

BWB stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

