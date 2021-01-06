Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Riverview Bancorp has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 17.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

