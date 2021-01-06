Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Hold

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.79.

PTON stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.92. The company had a trading volume of 97,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,375,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion and a PE ratio of -101.35.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.29) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $24,122,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,432,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 740,697 shares of company stock worth $88,621,966.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

