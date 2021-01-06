Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of MG stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mistras Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $217,130.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,079,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 500,691 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 332,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,710 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

