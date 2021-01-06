Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

LNTH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lantheus currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

Lantheus stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.53 million, a PE ratio of 174.90 and a beta of 1.35. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $20.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $66,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 54,363 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lantheus by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 689,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 363.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 885,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 694,790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Lantheus by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

