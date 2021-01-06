Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) to Sell

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FBRX. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Forte Biosciences from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Shares of FBRX opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $438.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.23. Forte Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences will post -7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 567.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 29.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage dermatology company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company is based in Torrance, California.

