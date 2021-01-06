Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to Sell

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRGI. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of FRGI opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $13.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.10 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 224,104 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 79,327 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $490,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

