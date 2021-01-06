Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Hold

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.10 on Monday. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,016,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $852,290.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the third quarter worth $100,000. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

