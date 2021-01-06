Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Sell

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Electrolux (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.32. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

