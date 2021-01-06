Zacks: Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.55 Billion

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to announce sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. PPG Industries reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $13.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.55 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $15.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. UBS Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

NYSE PPG traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.34. 1,269,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,902. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $149.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPG Industries by 119.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after buying an additional 788,239 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

