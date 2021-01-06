Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will post $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.24 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hallmark Financial Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.34. 264,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,441. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $60.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.47. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $18.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 878,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 457,279 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

