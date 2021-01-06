Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $0.85 EPS

Analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.87. RBC Bearings posted earnings of $1.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded up $10.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.87. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $185.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 199.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

