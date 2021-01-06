Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $714.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce sales of $714.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $734.00 million and the lowest is $700.00 million. Nasdaq reported sales of $644.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.04.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,808. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.90. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $139.50. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

