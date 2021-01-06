Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) to Post $1.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.79 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. Genesco posted earnings per share of $3.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($2.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King upped their price target on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $438.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $48.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesco by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

