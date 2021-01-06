Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $497.52 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will announce $497.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $486.80 million and the highest is $505.75 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $555.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $2,502,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,367,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,501,000 after buying an additional 237,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 7,869.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 40,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.91. 360,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,777. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $44.37 and a 52 week high of $103.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.44.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

