Zacks: Analysts Expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share.

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $484.00 to $668.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $615.00 to $647.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.63.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.93, for a total value of $10,498,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,148 shares of company stock valued at $61,953,434. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,169,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,401,150,000 after buying an additional 917,414 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 246,937 shares during the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,192,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $527,070,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $11.55 on Tuesday, hitting $599.22. 159,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $673.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.73.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

