Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will report $359.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $369.80 million and the lowest is $353.44 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $460.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $353.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.56 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%.

RRR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of RRR stock opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.74. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $27.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 136.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

