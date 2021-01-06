Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Lindsay reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.97 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Boenning Scattergood raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lindsay by 1,836.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 260,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 247,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,584,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter valued at $5,697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 372.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LNN opened at $130.05 on Friday. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $132.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

