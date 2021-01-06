Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $6.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year sales of $24.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.31 billion to $24.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $25.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.38 billion to $25.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.42.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.70. 126,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,615,353. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

