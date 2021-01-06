Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.84 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.88 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra cut CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CMS Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 25.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,699,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,973,000 after buying an additional 4,135,462 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $109,550,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 106.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,049,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,146 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 379.1% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,734,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,342,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,715,000 after acquiring an additional 760,450 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.64. 47,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,060. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.11.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.