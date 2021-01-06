Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamaha Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

YAMHF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.72. Yamaha Motor has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Yamaha Motor had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, and electrically power-assisted bicycles, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

