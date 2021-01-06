X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Sells $16,800.00 in Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CEO Paula Ragan sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $16,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,061. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paula Ragan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Paula Ragan sold 4,800 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $33,600.00.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $11.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 254.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,433 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

