Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) PT Raised to $66.00

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) had its price objective upped by Gordon Haskett from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Securiti began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $59.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

WH opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.23, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.76%.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $1,617,514.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total value of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

