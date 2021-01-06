Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.41, with a volume of 7411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

WH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securiti began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total transaction of $363,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,553. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -123.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.