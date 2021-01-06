Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Trading Up 56.3% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00028898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00120390 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.00 or 0.00257134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.84 or 0.00516710 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00049814 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00255559 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016976 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

