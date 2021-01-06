Wrapped Bitcoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 billion and $177.12 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $36,017.55 or 0.99919349 BTC on major exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010443 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00064999 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 115,711 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.