Wownero (WOW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $267,969.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 209.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Wownero has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $267,969.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded up 117.8% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00121435 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00242870 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.05 or 0.00495956 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00049766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.