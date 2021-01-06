World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of World Acceptance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

WRLD stock opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $43.16 and a 52-week high of $124.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Equities analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,226,901.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $30,448.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,842.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $581,950. 36.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in World Acceptance by 2,365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 145,584 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 201,734.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 58,503 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 370,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

