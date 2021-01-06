Woodstock Corp Purchases 2,994 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares in the company, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock worth $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO traded up $5.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.86. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

