Woodstock Corp Has $5.56 Million Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,694 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 1,924.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $10,132,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Stryker by 10.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 410,350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,505,000 after acquiring an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stryker by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 160,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,981,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $245.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.32 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.41.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

