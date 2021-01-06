Woodstock Corp Buys 675 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp owned 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,612.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,456,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

