Woodstock Corp Acquires 47 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 4.1% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.63.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $1,325,016.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,164 shares of company stock worth $15,003,047. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded down $12.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $792.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,583. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $769.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $702.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

