Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,679 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stephens lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.94.

NYSE PNC traded up $8.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,514. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.61. The company has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.