WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

WNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of WNS from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

NYSE WNS traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 106,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,781. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 105.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in WNS by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 234,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,974,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in WNS by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

