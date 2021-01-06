Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.00

Shares of Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 16.66 ($0.22), with a volume of 3252485 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 12.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £24.41 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

About Wishbone Gold Plc (WSBN.L) (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. The company also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

