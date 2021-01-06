WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.85

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.83, with a volume of 7382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 23.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $426,000.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

