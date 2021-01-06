WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Up 1%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.93 and last traded at $77.77. 18,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 19,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in WisdomTree Global ex-U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

