Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.18.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $136.06 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.73, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Wingstop by 48.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $155,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $284,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $1,289,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 19.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,793,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

