Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) & Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Head to Head Analysis

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wingstop and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wingstop $199.68 million 20.23 $20.48 million $0.73 186.38 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Wingstop has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Wingstop and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wingstop 12.73% -14.61% 16.48% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Wingstop has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wingstop and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wingstop 0 5 11 1 2.76 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wingstop presently has a consensus target price of $143.69, indicating a potential upside of 5.61%. Given Wingstop’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wingstop is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Summary

Wingstop beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide. Wingstop Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

